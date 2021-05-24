Robert Pether with his sons. The family moved to Elphin, Co Roscommon, two years ago.

THE Irish wife of an internationally acclaimed mechanical engineer being “held hostage” in Iraq for the past six weeks has said her family is enduring a worsening “level of hell every week”.

Robert Pether (47), who moved with his wife Desree and their three children to Elphin, Co Roscommon, two years ago, is being detained without charge in Baghdad, sharing a prison cell with 22 other men.

Mr Pether’s detention relates to a contractual dispute between his employer, CME Consultants in Dubai and the Central Bank of Iraq.

Mr Pether, chief engineer on a massive project to rebuild the Central Bank of Iraq headquarters, was arrested in Iraq on April 7.

Desree Pether said Robert was lured to the country by the bank after receiving assurances the dispute was settled and money owed had been transferred.

But when Mr Pether and his Egyptian colleague arrived for a meeting with the Central Bank governor, they were immediately arrested by 12 national security service officers.

“Marched back to their villas, the security forces seized every piece of paper, laptop, hard drive and mobile phone.

“Luring them to a meeting only for them to be arrested is considered kidnapping,” said their lawyer Ali Nuaima Al Shammari.

“Iraq’s National Security Service arrested both without explanation, and there was no information about their whereabouts after their arrest,” Mr Al Shammari said.

“This is illegal. This is not a criminal act, it is a contractual dispute, and it can only be examined in a standard civil action.”

The National Security Service is not the agency tasked with arresting and holding anybody. That is the job of the local police, Mr Al Shammari said.

Speaking from her home in Roscommon, Desree Pether says she is close to falling apart after receiving the news her husband’s third bail application has been refused.

“It’s just getting harder and harder by the week,” she said. “It’s taking so many twists and turns. The kids are struggling; they can only handle so much.

“It has been absolute hell for the past two weeks because he was unwell when I spoke to him. He was really sick and delirious, not acting or speaking properly. It turns out he had a raging kidney and bladder infection.

“We sat in limbo not knowing if he got worse or ended up in hospital. Thankfully he has recovered, but we didn’t know if he had a head injury or worse.

“It’s just an absolute nightmare and barbaric. It’s a crime against humanity.

“It is mental torture. I literally can’t take much more of it.

“I’m just hanging over the edge; I’m not on the edge. It’s an absolute nightmare.

“And he is innocent completely; they are literally being used as pawns.

“Even his Iraqi colleagues have contacted me to say how sorry they are for what their country is doing to him: he is such a good guy.

“They are mortified. He is so well-respected. He always goes above and beyond and helps people. He is one of the good ones.

“The client (the Iraqi government-owned Central Bank) is basically holding them at ransom.

“And they can pretty much hold them for as long as they like.

“The judge has said their integrity is not in question, and they are simply being detained to answer questions.

“And yet they were held in isolation for the first two weeks in prison when they were supposed to only be answering questions. It is mindboggling.”

Desree says Robert and his colleague are currently being held in inhumane and degrading conditions in a Baghdad jail.

“They are in a cell with 22 other guys all jammed in together,” she said. “It’s not very big, and there is a pandemic.

“I spoke to him today, but it was cut short.

“He was all right. A lot better than two weeks ago. It was very rushed.

“I literally just had time to run upstairs and give the phone to the kids so they could say, ‘I love you, Daddy’, and he had to go.

“We didn’t get to talk about much at all. He feels really, really betrayed.

“He was committing to building a hospital next. He was committing to doing what they desperately need.

“They have literally taken down the one person who was in their corner and trying to help them.”

Iraq has been desperate to attract foreign companies and investors to assist in its post-war reconstruction efforts, but bureaucracy, corruption and the fragile security situation have proven significant challenges.

To revive the ailing economy and encourage foreign investment and create jobs, the Iraqi government in March granted visa approval for 36 countries.

But Desree Pether has a message for anyone considering travelling to work there.

“Absolutely categorically do not work there. It is not safe.”