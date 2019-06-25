The Israeli company that attempted to put an unmanned craft on the moon says it will not try a second moonshot.

Israel’s SpaceIL will not try second moonshot

SpaceIL said its lunar mission in April has been widely hailed as “an exceptional success”, despite crash landing on the moon.

It says that “an attempt to repeat a trip to the moon is not enough of a challenge” and will instead search for a different mission.

This is the last picture that Beresheet took, at a distance of 15 kilometers from the surface of the Moon.#Beresheet #SpaceIL pic.twitter.com/fGhNkvg5Qd — Israel To The Moon (@TeamSpaceIL) April 17, 2019

The SpaceIL “Beresheet” spacecraft attempted to be the first privately funded lunar mission, but failed to make a controlled landing on the lunar surface.

The company launched in 2011 and initially competed for Google’s Lunar Xprize, a 20 million US dollar (£15.75 million) challenge for private companies to land on the moon.

