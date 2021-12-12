| 9.1°C Dublin

Israeli PM to make first official visit to UAE

Naftali Bennett’s office said he will be meeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and discussing strengthening economic and military ties.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (Gil Cohen-Magen/AP) Expand

Close

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (Gil Cohen-Magen/AP)

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (Gil Cohen-Magen/AP)

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (Gil Cohen-Magen/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

Israel’s prime minister announced that he will make the first official visit to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday as part of a blitz of regional diplomacy amid the backdrop of struggling nuclear talks with Iran.

Naftali Bennett’s office said he will be meeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and discussing strengthening economic and military ties.

The UAE visit will be the first by an Israeli prime minister.

Israel and the UAE had long enjoyed clandestine security co-operation, but formalised ties last year as part of the US-brokered “Abraham Accords”.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy