Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara after the first exit poll results (Tsafrir Abayov/AP)

Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid’s office says he has conceded defeat to former PM Benjamin Netanyahu in this week’s election.

A statement said Mr Lapid congratulated Mr Netanyahu and has instructed his office to prepare an organised transition of power.

“The state of Israel comes before any political consideration,” Mr Lapid said.

“I wish Netanyahu success, for the sake of the people of Israel and the State of Israel.”