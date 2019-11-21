Israeli PM awaits decision on corruption charges

Israel’s attorney general is set to announce his long-awaited decision on whether to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a series of corruption scandals.

Avichai Mandelblit’s ruling promises to upend the Israeli political world after two inconclusive elections.

If, as widely expected, he presses charges against the prime minister, it would deal a heavy blow to Mr Netanyahu’s hopes of remaining in office.

If Mr Netanyahu is cleared, it would give him a major boost as the country braces for the possibility of its third election in under a year.

The decision will have a major impact on Mr Netanyahu’s chances of staying in office (Ronen Zvulun/Pool/AP)

The allegations against Mr Netanyahu include suspicions that he accepted hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of champagne and cigars from billionaire friends, offered to trade favours with a newspaper publisher, and used his influence to help a wealthy telecoms magnate in exchange for favourable coverage on a popular news site.

Mr Netanyahu has called the allegations part of a witch-hunt, lashing out against the media, police, prosecutors and the justice system.

The PM has scheduled a press conference for an hour after Mr Mandelblit’s expected announcement on Thursday evening.

PA Media