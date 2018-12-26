News World News

Wednesday 26 December 2018

Israeli parliament clears way for elections on April 9

The Knesset has been dissolved, kicking off the campaign.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Israeli Knesset member Ayman Odeh (Sebastian Scheiner/AP)
The Israeli parliament has voted to dissolve the current legislature and scheduled new elections for April 9.

In what was largely a formality, the Knesset voted late on Wednesday in favour of dissolving by a 102-2 margin.

Earlier this week, prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he was disbanding his coalition and taking the nation to new elections six months ahead of schedule.

ipanews_3e8090ae-b8c2-4601-8161-f274b09ba36b_embedded240372811
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Sebastian Scheiner/AP)

The country now heads into a three-month campaign.

Opinion polls have suggested that Mr Netanyahu’s nationalist Likud Party will easily win re-election.

But those bright prospects could be hurt by a looming decision by the country’s attorney general on whether to file charges against Mr Netanyahu.

Mr Netanyahu is suspected in a series of corruption allegations.

An indictment would put heavy pressure on the long-time leader to step aside.

