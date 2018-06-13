Israeli lethal force in Gaza may be war crime, says rights group

The statement was issued ahead of an emergency UN General Assembly meeting to vote on a resolution condemning Israel’s use of force.

Palestinians have held near-weekly protests since March 30, calling for a “right of return” to ancestral homes now in Israel.

Israel: Apparent War Crimes in Gaza https://t.co/UeAlzhKGlE — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) June 13, 2018

At least 120 Palestinians have been killed and over 3,800 wounded by Israeli fire in protests along the border.