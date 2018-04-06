Israeli gunfire kills Palestinian at Gaza border
About 40 people were injured as renewed violence erupted along the Gaza-Israel border fence.
A Palestinian man has been killed by Israeli gunfire and 40 people have been injured in protests on the Gaza-Israel border, health officials said.
Health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Kidra said the man was killed near the Gaza town of Khan Younis.
He was said to have been killed by a shot to the head.
Mr al-Kidra said 40 people were injured, five of them seriously, but did not provide a breakdown of the types of injuries.
The casualties were the first as new violent incidents erupted on Friday along the Gaza-Israel border fence.
Palestinian protesters burned tyres, sending black smoke billowing into the air and prompting Israeli troops to fire tear gas and live fire.
Press Association