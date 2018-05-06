Israel to pay heavy price for fatal blast, Hamas warns

The Islamic militant group, which rules Gaza, said Israel “will pay a heavy price” for the explosion on Saturday night.

Gaza media initially reported the blast as a “work accident,” implying the militants were killed while producing or handling explosives.

The funeral of Hamas fighters in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza Strip (Khalil Hamra/AP)

But Hamas now says the militants, including two commanders, were killed “dismantling booby-trapped spying equipment planted by Israel during the past decade in Gaza”. It did not elaborate or provide any evidence.