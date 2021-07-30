Israel starts delivering coronavirus booster jab to over-60s

Israeli health authorities have started administering coronavirus booster jabs to people aged over 60 who have already received both doses of a Covid vaccine, in a bid to combat a recent spike in cases.

Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett announced the decision on Thursday, making Israel the first country to offer its citizens a third dose of a Western vaccine on a wide scale.

“Israel is a pioneer in going ahead with the third dose for older people of the age of 60 and above,” Mr Bennett said.

The decision follows rising infections caused by the Delta variant, and indications that the vaccine’s efficacy drops over time.

Mr Bennett said that a team of expert advisers had overwhelmingly agreed that the booster campaign was necessary.

He said that this decision was made after “considerable research and analysis” and that its information would be shared around the world.

“The only way we can defeat Covid is together. Together means sharing information. Together means sharing methods, technologies, insights, and actionable steps,” Mr Bennett said.

More than 57% of the country’s 9.3 million citizens have received both doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, and more than 80% of the population aged over 40 is vaccinated.

Neither the US nor the EU has approved coronavirus booster shots, and the World Health Organisation said earlier this month that there was not enough evidence to show that a third dose was needed.

Most studies — and real-world data from Britain and the US — so far show that the Pfizer vaccine remains powerfully protective against serious illness.

Israeli president Isaac Herzog, left, bumps elbows with prime minister Naftali Bennett after receiving his booster jab (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

And Pfizer released data on Wednesday from its long-running 44,000-person study showing that while protection against any symptomatic infection declined slightly six months after immunisation, protection against severe Covid-19 remained at nearly 97%.

Earlier this month, Israel’s health ministry announced that protection against severe disease was around 93%.

Israel has carried out one of the world’s quickest and most successful vaccination campaigns.

They reached a deal with the pharmaceutical company, Pfizer, to purchase enough vaccines for its population in exchange for sharing its data with the drug-maker.

The vaccination programme allowed Israel to reopen its economy before other countries.

The Israeli government had planned to reopen the country to vaccinated tourists in July but has pushed the date back following concerns over the rise in cases.