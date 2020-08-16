Israel shuts Gaza fishing zone after overnight clashes with militants

An Israeli worker from the Nature and Parks Authority attempts to extinguish a fire caused by a incendiary balloon launched by Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and Gaza, near Or HaNer Kibbutz, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. The Israeli military said it attacked a number of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip early Wednesday in response to days of launches of explosives-laden balloons from Gaza into Israeli territory. Israel says it holds Gaza’s Hamas rulers responsible for all fire emanating from the territory. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Israel has closed the Gaza Strip’s offshore fishing zone after a night of cross-border fighting with Palestinian militants in the most intense escalation of hostilities in recent months.

Militants in Gaza fired two rockets into southern Israel after Israeli air strikes targeted sites belonging to the territory’s militant Hamas rulers.

The military said the Iron Dome aerial defence system intercepted the two rockets, but police said rocket fallout caused damage to a house in the town of Sderot, and paramedics treated a 58-year-old man for minor wounds from exploding glass.

Damage in the Buriej refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip (Khalil Hamra/AP)

Damage in the Buriej refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip (Khalil Hamra/AP)

The Israeli army said the strikes were a response to explosive balloons launched by a Hamas-affiliated group over the border, and attempts by Palestinian protesters to throw explosives at the Israel-Gaza perimeter fence and soldiers stationed along it.

Dozens of Palestinians took part in protests along the perimeter fence. The military said the protesters “burned tyres, hurled explosive devices and grenades towards the security fence and attempted to approach it”.

The Gaza health ministry said Israeli gunfire at protesters wounded two Palestinians.

Israel holds Hamas, the Islamist militant group ruling the Gaza Strip, responsible for all attacks emanating from the Palestinian territory.

Incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip have caused extensive damage to Israeli fields in recent days. It comes as Hamas, like other Palestinian factions, denounced the United Arab Emirates for agreeing to formal ties with Israel.

Hamas supporters hold pictures showing Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan during a protest against the United Arab Emirates' deal with Israel (Adel Hana/AP)

Hamas supporters hold pictures showing Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan during a protest against the United Arab Emirates' deal with Israel (Adel Hana/AP)

Israeli defence minister Benny Gantz ordered the fishing zone off the coast of Gaza closed until further notice in response to the rocket fire.

Israel and Egypt have maintained a blockade of the Gaza Strip since Hamas took power in an armed coup in 2007. Israel has fought three wars with Hamas in the Gaza Strip in the years since.

The two sides have largely upheld an informal truce, and fighting has ceased almost entirely since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

