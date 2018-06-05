Israel security agency ‘foils plot to harm Netanyahu’

The Shin Bet says a resident of a Palestinian refugee camp in east Jerusalem is among those in custody for his involvement in the plot, orchestrated from Syria, to harm Mr Netanyahu and Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat.

It said on Tuesday that Mahmad Rashdeh had also collected intelligence on his Syrian handler’s behalf to target the US Consulate in Jerusalem and visiting Canadian officials.

The US embassy in Jerusalem was also a target (Andrew Parsons/PA)

It says the plan involved sneaking in an operative from Jordan and “significant terrorist activity” was foiled.