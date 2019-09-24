News World News

Tuesday 24 September 2019

Israel rivals to discuss national unity government after inconclusive poll

The president is trying to broker a deal between Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party and prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud outfit.

File picture of Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz, left, Esther Hayut, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Israel, and prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu attending a memorial service (Ariel Schalit/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Israel’s two largest political parties are meeting to discuss the possibility of forming a unity government between them, after last week’s deadlocked national elections.

Tuesday’s meeting between party representatives comes a day after Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the rival Likud party held their first meeting since the polling.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin brought them together in hopes of breaking a political impasse that could send the nation into months of limbo and potentially force a third election in less than a year.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, centre left, speaks with members of the Joint List (Menahem Kahana/AP)

Israel’s president is responsible for choosing a candidate for prime minister after national elections.

That task is usually a formality, but far more complicated this time since neither of the candidates can build a stable parliamentary majority on his own.

