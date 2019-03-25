News World News

Monday 25 March 2019

Israel mobilises troops in Gaza following rocket attack

Seven people were hurt after the missile destroyed a home in central Israel.

A house lies in ruins after being hit by a rocket in Mishmeret, central Israel (AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

The Israeli military has said it is reinforcing its troops along the Gaza border and calling up reserves after a rocket attack on an Israeli home.

Military spokesman major Mika Lifshitz said two armoured and infantry brigades are being mobilised and that there is a limited drafting of reserves under way following the attack, which destroyed a house and left seven people wounded in central Israel.

Seven people were hurt in the blast (AP)

She said the military has concluded that Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers fired the rocket from one of their launching pads in the southern part of the coastal strip, near Rafah.

Maj Lifshitz said it was a self-manufactured rocket with a range of about 75 miles.

The attack prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cut short a trip to Washington.

Press Association

