Thursday 10 May 2018

Israel hit ‘nearly all’ Iranian targets in Syria rocket barrage

Missile strikes were launched following an attack on Israeli positions in the Golan Heights.

Missiles rise into the sky as Israeli missiles hit air defence position and other military bases, in Damascus (Syrian Central Military Media/AP)
Missiles rise into the sky as Israeli missiles hit air defence position and other military bases, in Damascus (Syrian Central Military Media/AP)

By Josef Federman, Associated Press

Israel’s military has struck “nearly all” of the Iranian infrastructure sites in Syria, the Israeli government said.

Dozens of Iranian targets were attacked overnight in a wave of missile strikes in response to the rocket barrage on Israeli positions in the Golan Heights.

Israel said the strike was in retaliation for a previous attack on Israeli installations (AP)

It is the most serious military confrontation between Israel and Iran to date and Israel’s biggest strike in Syria since the 1973 war.

Defence minister Avigdor Lieberman said Israel responded fiercely to an unprecedented rocket attack by Iranian forces in Syria against Israel. He said no-one was harmed in Israel and all the rockets were either intercepted or fell short.

Mr Lieberman told the Herzliya Conference, an annual security gathering north of Tel Aviv, that “if it rains on us it will be a flood on them”.

