Israel defends Trump amid synagogue shooting criticism

Israel’s envoy to the memorial ceremonies for the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims says it is “unfair and wrong” to link the tragedy to US President Donald Trump.

Naftali Bennett, the Israeli minister for diaspora affairs, lauded Mr Trump’s support for Israel and his denunciation of anti-Semitism, saying: “With President Trump, we never have to worry if he has our backs.”

His comments late on Tuesday came as Mr Trump paid a visit to Pittsburgh amid accusations that the president’s fiery rhetoric had contributed to the climate of violence.

A man holds a sign outside the University of Pittsburgh’s Presbyterian Hospital before the arrival of President Donald Trump’s motorcade (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Top elected officials avoided him and one of the families of the 11 victims asked not to meet him.

Israel’s envoys to the United States and the Union Nations have also tried to distance Mr Trump from the attack.

Press Association