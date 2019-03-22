Islamic State territory in Syria eliminated, says White House

All Islamic State-held territory in Syria has been “100%” eliminated, according to the White House.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters aboard Air Force One that Donald Trump was briefed about the development by acting defence secretary Patrick Shanahan.

The president has been hinting at the victory for days.

Ms Sanders showed reporters a map of Iraq and Syria that showed that the terror group no longer controlled any territory in the region.

Press Association