Friday 22 March 2019

Islamic State territory in Syria eliminated, says White House

The president has been hinting at the victory for days.

Donald Trump shows a map of Syria and Iraq (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

All Islamic State-held territory in Syria has been “100%” eliminated, according to the White House.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters aboard Air Force One that Donald Trump was briefed about the development by acting defence secretary Patrick Shanahan.

Ms Sanders showed reporters a map of Iraq and Syria that showed that the terror group no longer controlled any territory in the region.

