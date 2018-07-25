News World News

Wednesday 25 July 2018

Islamic State claims responsibility for carnage in Syrian city

Dozens of people have been killed in suicide blasts and subsequent clashes in the southern city of Sweida.

A poster of Syrian President Bashar Assad (AP)
By Albert Aji, Associated Press

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a series of deadly attacks and suicide blasts in southern Syrian city of Sweida that killed dozens of people.

The militant group said its “soldiers” carried out surprise attacks on government and security centres in the city on Wednesday.

Syrians inspect the site of a suicide attack in Sweida (SANA/AP)

The bombings – including a suicide attack at a busy vegetable market and a city square – sparked clashes later in the day between Syrian troops and allied militias and IS militants.

IS said more than 100 people were killed.

A Syrian local health official said the bombings and co-ordinated attacks, as well subsequent fighting between local armed groups and militants in Sweida killed over 90 in all.

