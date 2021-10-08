| 16.4°C Dublin

IS claims Afghan mosque attack and says it targeted Shiites

The attack was the latest in a series of IS bombings and shootings that have targeted Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers.

People view the damage inside of a mosque following a bombing in Kunduz (Abdullah Sahil/AP) Expand

People view the damage inside of a mosque following a bombing in Kunduz (Abdullah Sahil/AP)

By Samya Kullab, Associated Press

The so-called Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at a Shiite Muslim mosque in northern Afghanistan that killed at least 46 people and wounded dozens.

The claim, carried by the IS-linked Aamaq news agency and cited by the Site Intelligence Group – which monitors militant postings, came just hours after the blast tore through the packed mosque in the city of Kunduz.

The attack was the latest in a series of IS bombings and shootings that have targeted Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers, as well as religious institutions and members of the country’s minority Shiites.

