Irish official in Russia meets ex-marine Paul Whelan who is in jail for espionage

An Irish official has met with former US marine Paul Whelan who is imprisoned in a Russian penal colony on espionage charges.

A spokesperson from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed to Independent.ie that the meeting took place this week.

Paul Whelan holds US, British, Canadian and Irish passports. The 52-year-old was found guilty by a Russian court of spying for the United States in June 2020, a year and a half after he was first detained by agents from Russia’s Federal Security Service in a Moscow hotel room. He was given a 16-year sentence at the K-17 facility.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs can confirm that an official from the Embassy of Ireland in Moscow paid a consular visit to Mr Paul Whelan this week,” a DFA spokesperson said.

"As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any individual case.”

Mr Whelan’s brother told American news outlet CNN that the Irish official was joined on the visit by an official from the US Embassy and that the meeting took place on Wednesday.

US authorities are continuing efforts to broker a prisoner exchange for Paul Whelan, and his brother David said the longer it goes on the more he is "concerned about how this will affect his ability to continue".

“It must be awfully hard to maintain hope in his position, knowing of the possibility of freedom, no matter how much stability he is able to carve out. And the possibility of an exchange has given him some hope, even thoughts to what he might have to do to restart his life. It will be devastating for him if there is not a resolution that sees him free, brings him home, with our family,” David Whelan said.

David said his brother was visited by British officials last week and the topics they covered were the same as the Irish and US representatives.

“He seems to have found an equilibrium where he can survive without being worried about punishment or retaliation from guards. Paul told our parents he’s picked up a few Russian words, as well as a few in Tajik and the languages of other prisoners at IK-17,” David Whelan said.

“As in the past, food, that Paul had requested that the US Embassy bring to supplement his meagre prison rations, was refused by the prison.”

He added: “The regulations have changed recently and canned food was banned. In a typical outcome, the prison allowed canned food but opened it all to see what was inside, so it is now all perishable. Then they denied other food that was non-perishable. Some prisoners are able to purchase local fresh fruits and vegetables but it requires access to a Russian bank account. Paul ends up bartering where he can for fresh food.”

At the time of his trial, Russian authorities said Paul Whelan was caught red-handed with a computer flash drive containing classified information. Whelan, who pleaded not guilty, said he was set up in a sting and had thought the drive, given to him by a Russian acquaintance, contained holiday photos.

The facility where the ex-marine is being held is in a remote part of the country. Former WNBA player Brittney Griner has been moved to a penal colony in the same region, Mordovia, which is roughly 300 miles from Moscow.

Griner was arrested in February by Russian authorities for carrying less than a gram of hashish oil in her luggage. Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine just days later. She was given a nine-year sentence this week.

In September, US President Joe Biden met the Griner and Whelan families in-person.

In a statement issued after the meeting, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Biden stressed to the families his “continued commitment to working through all available avenues to bring Brittney and Paul home safely.”

“The President appreciated the opportunity to learn more about Brittney and Paul from those who love them most, and acknowledged that every minute they are being held is a minute too long.”

In May, US authorities said Ms Griner was “wrongfully detained” and opened negotiations in July to get her and Mr Whelan back in a prisoner exchange, but those talks have not to this point yielded a positive outcome.

The conditions in Russian prison colonies are reportedly severe. Prisoners are subjected to hours of forced labour each day and barely compensated. One former inmate at the Yavas colony said prisoners who do not work fast enough are beaten.

“Inmates work from 12 to 16 hours a day with lunch and toilet breaks,” Olga Podoplelova of the NGO Russia Behind Bars told the BBC.

“Daily quotas are set very high, but one official salary is normally shared by several inmates. As a result, inmate workers only get a pay of several hundred roubles a month.”

Additional reporting by AP News and Reuters.