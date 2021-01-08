Ireland's vaccine rollout has been criticised as too slow – but how does it compare to other countries across the world?

THE HSE announced this week that more than 15,000 people have received the Covid-19 vaccine with the rollout continuing in hospitals and care homes across the country.

Ireland’s current population is close to five million people. That means, as yet, only around 0.31pc of Irish people have been vaccinated. The vaccination programme is currently targeting people aged 65 and older who live in long-term care facilities and frontline healthcare workers.

While many other countries have similarly decided to target those key groups first, how does Ireland’s vaccine rollout programme compare globally?

Germany:

According to Tuesday’s figures from the public health institute in Germany, the Robert Koch Institute, around 265,000 have been vaccinated in the country so far. With a population of around 83m, that accounts for around 0.31pc – very similar to Ireland.

The German government has been criticised by the country’s Social Democrat party for what they say is a slow rollout of the vaccine, especially as Covid-19 cases continue to spread rapidly over there.

UK:

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that almost 1.5 million Britons have already received their vaccine. There are roughly 66.65m people in the UK, meaning they’re well ahead of both Germany and Ireland, with 2.25pc of the population already having received their dose.

The vaccines currently being used in the UK require two doses. The New York Times reported last week that guidelines in Britain had been changed to say that vaccines from different manufacturers may be “mixed and matched” if necessary.

The editor of the British Medical Journal has since asked the newspaper to correct this though, saying it was not a recommendation.

USA:

Across the Atlantic, around 1.6pc of Americans have been vaccinated, which is around 5.3 million people in the country of 328.2 million. Over 500,000 of those people were in nursing homes or long-term care centres, which account for about a third of US deaths due to the pandemic.

USA’s top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, criticised the slow rollout of the vaccine yesterday, as originally federal officials had promised to vaccinate 20 million people before the end of 2020.

Israel:

Israel has been praised for being the current world leader in administering vaccinations, with almost 15pc of its population of 9.2m having received it. This success has been in part due to the Israeli government ordering early and also paying a lot of money - around €24.50 per dose.

However, they have similarly been criticised by organisations such as Amnesty International for denying the vaccine to Palestinians living in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

“While Israel celebrates a record-setting vaccination drive, millions of Palestinians living under Israeli control in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip will receive no vaccine or have to wait much longer,” Amnesty International’s Saleh Hijazi said.

France:

The vaccine rollout remains exceptionally slow in France, with only around 500 people vaccinated in a country of 66.99m. That is less than 0.001pc of the population.

Government officials have said they hope to vaccinate one million people by the end of the month. But getting people to take it may prove difficult, with 58pc of French people being sceptical of the vaccine according to figures from the Odoxa polling group and Le Figaro newspaper.

New Zealand:

This island nation in the south hemisphere managed to lead the way in eliminating the virus – and to date has only had 25 deaths. However, the vaccine rollout process looks like it could be a lot slower, with most New Zealanders having to wait until mid-2021.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced back in December that her government had purchased enough vaccines to administer to all 4.8 million New Zealanders. But jabs will only begin when the government’s medical authorities have appropriately reviewed the vaccine trials.

Italy:

Italy became the first European hotspot for Covid-19 and has since managed to vaccinate 259,481 as of January 6. In a country of about 60.36m people, that’s about 0.43pc of the population.

With more than 76,000 deaths due to Covid-19, the vaccine could be the light at the end of the tunnel for Italy, but like most EU countries the rollout has proved to be relatively slow for now. Some Italian politicians have claimed that Germany have taken more than their fair share of the vaccine.

Russia:

Russia recently reported their lowest infection rate in six months, and has reportedly vaccinated over a million people. Of course, there are 144.5 million people in Russia, so that’s only 0.69pc of their population – making it only slightly better than some EU countries.

However, unlike them it’s primarily using the Sputnik V vaccine, which was first approved in August before it had passed standard safety and efficacy tests. Naturally, this was criticised by many western medical offices. Despite such criticism, both Argentina and Belarus will also be using Sputnik V.

Spain:

Spain was another one of the big Covid-19 hotspots in Europe and has had a pretty slow vaccine rollout so far. There’s around 46.94 million people in Spain, and only 99,753 doses had been administered by January 5.

That’s only 27pc of the 370,070 doses they received. However, different parts of Spain have been jabbing faster than others, with Asturias having used 81pc of their doses. Comparatively, the region of Madrid has only used 6pc.

The Netherlands:

The Netherlands, in general, has been slow to adapt to Covid-19, taking significantly longer than other countries to introduce some of the health regulations which were the norm in the rest of Europe. It appears the vaccine is in the same state of play, with the first vaccinations only being administered on January 6.

This made it one of the last EU countries to begin administering the vaccine. Prime Minister Mark Rutte admitted the slow rollout was due to the government not being agile enough.

