Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccine roll-out: How do we measure up on a global scale?

Ireland is currently above the EU average with 3pc of our population fully vaccinated.

6pc of our population has received at least one dose of vaccine and 8.8 doses per 100 of our population have now been administered.

It is expected that the 500,000th dose will have been administered within the next week.

Vaccine deliveries for the month of March are still being finalised with manufacturers.

The latest figures come as the vaccine roll-out programme received criticism in recent days as it emerged the target of 100,000 doses being administered last week was not reached due to a deferral of delivery from AstraZeneca.

The Government continues to reiterate it’s target to offer the first dose of the vaccine to more than 80pc of the population by the end of June.

As of Sunday, 435,895 vaccines were administered – 294,550 first doses and 141,345 second doses, HSE figures have shown.

More than 50,000 people aged over 70 - Cohort 3 in the vaccine priority list - have now received their first dose.

In the North, 537,389 people had received their first jab by March 1st, while 35,370 are fully vaccinated.

Ireland currently ranks eighth in the European Union for highest vaccination rate behind Malta, Hungary, Lithuania, Denmark, Poland, Greece and Cyprus, but how does it compare on a global scale?

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom currently leads against the rest of Europe in terms of vaccinations per capita of the population, with over 20 million doses administered so far.

The UK’s number of vaccinations per 100,000 people currently stands at 32,258, compared to Ireland which stands at 9,014 per 100,000 people.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown sets a date for normality to resume with hopes that the majority of restrictions on mass gatherings will be lifted from 21 June.

However, cases continue to rise in the UK as the total number of cases has surpassed 4.1 million, with over 124,000 deaths.

United States

In the United States, 52.9 million people have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, with 27 million people now fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

An average of 2.01 million doses are being administered daily and President Joe Biden has promised to administer 100 million vaccines by his 100th day in office.

The US continues to lead with the highest number of cases in the world at 28.8 million, with more than 518,000 deaths from Covid-19.

The priority group in the vaccine roll-out mirrors Ireland’s plan to vaccinate health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities first.

Israel

Israel currently leads with the fastest vaccination programme in the world as 52pc of the Israeli population of 9 million have been administered a Covid-19 vaccine.

The Asian country’s vaccination plan gave new hope to the rest of the world as new data shows that just one in 1,500 fully vaccinated Israelis tested positive for Covid-19.

Israel has even begun administering vaccines to some of the younger cohorts, including those aged 16-18 and 19-21.

The country has unveiled the internal Covid-19 vaccine passport known as the “Green Pass”, an initiative created by Israel's Ministry of Health in a bid to incentivize those who don’t wish to be vaccinated and boost the economy.

The "Green Pass" is available in both digital and paper form, and is offered to anyone who has received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine through any one of Israel's health maintenance organizations.

Germany

6,174,362 doses of Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered in Germany since the approval of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine in the EU, with the over 80’s age group receiving the majority of doses.

The German government has come under criticism for it’s slow vaccination and testing programmes and has yet to offer the nation a roadmap out of the crisis, remaining far behind countries such as Britain, Israel and the US.

A lack of supply and growing concerns of lingering side effects in relation to the AstraZeneca vaccine have contributed to the delayed roll-out.

Germany has seen a total of 2,471,900 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 71,240 deaths, according to the Robert Koch Institute, its public health institution.

Italy

1.4 million people in Italy have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, amounting to 2.3pc of it’s 60 million population, according to the latest official data by the Italian Government.

The Italian Prime Minister Palazzo Chigi released an acceleration plan on Monday which aims to have 56 million doses administered by June.

Around 108,000 doses are currently being administered daily, however the Italian government said the aim is to increase it to 200,000 doses per day, according to Italian media outlets.

The number is set to rise to 400,000 per day in April, the equivalent of 12 million doses per month.

Italy has seen a total of 2.98 million cases of coronavirus and 98,635 deaths.

Spain

Spain has administered a total of 4.5 million doses of a covid-19 vaccine and 1.2 million people have been fully vaccinated.

The first priority group, seniors in residences and their carers, is almost complete, while the second, frontline health workers, are currently receiving their second doses.

The Spanish government has set a target of having 70pc of the population vaccinated by the summer, according to WHO.

Spain has had 3.14 million cases of coronavirus and 70,247 deaths.

France

Around 3 million people have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in France so far.

France’s vaccination plan has been sluggish since it began in late December, with 6.7 vaccine doses per 100 people in its population administered as of February 28, French media reports.

This is in contrast to the 31 vaccine doses per 100 people in the UK, where more than 20 million doses have been administered, which has roughly the same population as France.

France has had a total of 3.81 million cases and 87,542 deaths.

The Netherlands

The Netherlands was the last EU country to begin vaccinations, beginning in early January.

The country aims to offer the jab to all adults in its 17 million population by the end of September.

The vaccination programme has been lagging so far with just 3.6 doses given per 100 people, making it the second slowest in the EU in administering vaccines.

However, the Dutch government has ordered 85 million doses from eight companies.

The Netherlands has had a total of 1.1 million cases of covid-19 and 15,697 deaths.

