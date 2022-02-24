Ireland stands with Ukrainian people in ‘darkest hour’, Taoiseach insists

Taoiseach Micheal Martin speaks to press as he arrives for an emergency EU summit Photo: John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

TAOISEACH Micheal Martin has said Ireland stands in solidarity with the “Ukrainian people in their darkest” hour as the EU holds an emergency summit meeting to discuss the crisis.

Speaking in Brussels, Mr Martin condemned the invasion of Ukraine by Russia as he reiterated his support for sanctions.

He said: "We support the democratically-elected government to Ukraine and will continue to do so."

Mr Martin said that a €10m humanitarian fund for Ukraine had been agreed by Government.

Ireland was a liberal democracy that fundamentally believes in the principles of the United Nations Charter, "which have been violated by Russia," Mr Martin added.

"We believe in peaceful resolution of disputes. We think of the Ukrainian people in the line of fire, we think of the young people who will die because of this Russian aggression, and unnecessarily."

He said the concerted invasion on several fronts was not justifiable "by any yardstick".

"It's not the situation that we wanted to be in. But I'm coming here representing Ireland, along with my European colleagues in the first instance to collectively condemn the outrageous and immoral attack on the territorial integrity of Ukraine and on its people, " he said.

"Ireland stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in their darkest hour."

On economic penalties for Russia, Mr Martin aligned Ireland with fellow EU leaders.

"We will support the imposition of comprehensive and severe sanctions on Russia. sanctions that reflect the grave nature of the assault on the Ukrainian people," he said.

"And we will be supporting the strongest possible and most comprehensive sanctions that can be deployed, particularly in the financial sector, in energy and in transport, and in a range of sectors that would weaken the industrial base of Russia, and also its capacity to wage war."

Mr Martin did not comment on specifics, such as Russia's membership of the SWIFT process for financial transactions, exclusion from which could cripple its economy almost instantly.

But he said "all diplomatic efforts" had been made by European leaders last week "to try and avert this crisis, to de-escalate the situation".

"It's very clear that Russia was intent on a military assault on the Ukrainian people," he said.

"We will support Ukraine in any way we possibly can. We will be will be providing an initial €10 million fund for humanitarian purposes, but we'll also stand ready to do whatever else we can to assist the Ukrainian people and Ukrainian government, in this, their hour of need. "

Pressed on what levers and tools might be used to bring home the world's opprobrium to Russia, he added: "As I said, we will support the strongest possible sanctions.

"We'll work collectively with our colleagues this evening. We believe in unity of purpose.

"It's extremely important that we work collectively and in a unified way to pursue the strongest measures possible."