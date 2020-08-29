Ireland caught in centre of TikTok's race against time

Anti-China stance: Donald Trump has issued an executive order to ban US firms from doing business with TikTok

Take a dip into TikTok and you might struggle to see why it has become the latest battleground between China and the US. The social media platform's stream of looping videos of dance routines, comedy skits and pranks has attracted more than 680 million monthly active users. If you take the Trump administration's word for it, these people are unwittingly playing into the Chinese government's hands. It's a global confrontation that finds Ireland, as a leading tech hub, stuck in the middle.

TikTok is owned by the Chinese tech firm ByteDance and has been accused of US officials of passing on data such as users' browsing habits and financial information to Beijing. It denies the charge.

This week it filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the president's executive order to prohibit US companies from doing business with TikTok and ByteDance. It amounted to a deadline for TikTok to sell its US operations to an American company or face a ban. Trump's order called the app and its links to China a threat to "national security, foreign policy and the economy".

It might be hard to square that idea with the platform's glossy and often superficial surface. Global stars including Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Will Smith and Selena Gomez have massive followings, while Irish mainstays include Maura Higgins of Love Island fame, who has 650,000 followers. Top of the charts with 81 million followers is the US teen influencer Charli D'Amelio. Sarah Cooper, the US comedian whose videos miming to the US president's speeches have gone viral, originated on TikTok.

Expand Close Reality star: Maura Higgins has 650,000 followers on TikTok / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Reality star: Maura Higgins has 650,000 followers on TikTok

Major player

The platform has exploded in popularity since its latest incarnation was launched in 2018. It is an anomaly. The US has Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and many others that have shaped social media globally. Now, for the first time, a Chinese company is a major player in the game.

ByteDance had made many forays into social apps in China and other Asian markets before, but TikTok is by far its greatest success. It comes thanks in part to some American know-how after it acquired a US start-up called Musical.ly to build the version of TikTok that we know today.

The US's distrust of the platform echoes its treatment of the 5G equipment maker Huawei.

"The Trump administration has been signalling for some time its interest and scepticism of many Chinese companies and because a company like TikTok is so famous, it makes for a natural target of their agenda," says Peter Hamilton, assistant professor of modern Chinese history at Trinity College Dublin.

Beijing has been in Trump's crosshairs since his first presidential campaign. TikTok is suing the US government, claiming the executive order against it is "a political decision to campaign on an anti-China platform".

Nick Marro, a global trade analyst at The Economist Intelligence Unit, said that there are genuine national security concerns about how Chinese companies engage with that country's government.

"TikTok denies that it is forced to share its data with government regulators in Beijing but in reality it would be very difficult for any company in China to deny or reject any requests from the government. That is one element that is pushing this," he says. He adds that there is still no "smoking gun" that proves TikTok has ever done any of the things the US alleges. To the Trump administration, however, the possibility is enough of a red flag.

In its legal challenge, TikTok said it has taken "extraordinary measures" to protect US user data by storing it in the US and Singapore. It has pursued an American image, pointing to its US-based personnel and appointing Kevin Mayer, a former Disney bigwig, as chief executive. He resigned this week, however. In a letter to staff, he said that the "political environment has sharply changed" since he was appointed four months ago. He added that he expected to see a resolution to the company's challenges "soon".

TikTok remains under the umbrella of ­ByteDance but that may soon change: it is deep in crunch talks with two US tech giants about possible acquisitions that could take it under American ownership.

Microsoft is the frontrunner but Oracle, the enterprise software giant, is also reportedly in negotiations. Details of any deal, which could be worth up to $50bn, are unclear. Decisions on data collection, storage and access will be key.

"Overall, I don't think this is going to be the end of US-China tensions facing Chinese technology companies in general, even if we see the TikTok saga end in a way that's favourable [to the US]," Marro says.

China may retaliate against US companies, putting them on an 'unreliable entities' list and imposing restrictions. For a company such as Apple, which relies heavily on China for manufacturing iPhones, this would be a major hurdle.

TikTok opened an office in Dublin this year, with responsibility for 'trust and safety' duties, such as moderating content. It declined to say how many people are employed here but said there are 800 employees across Ireland and the UK. In August, it announced its first European data centre would be in Ireland, to store European users' sensitive data. The $500m facility is to be completed by 2022. TikTok has also designated its Irish operations as the entity responsible for TikTok's European data protection obligations.

As the US and China quarrel, Ireland and Europe generally are stuck in between, maintaining ties with the US but not angering China.

"In Ireland, it's complex because Ireland is quite different to most European countries in that it's officially neutral and has built an economic model around these kinds of investments and global flows of capital," Trinity's Hamilton says.

US and China's tense trade relationship is ever-evolving. If Trump were to secure a trade deal of some kind, it would be considered a huge win for his presidency.

"I'm sure TikTok is a chip for him in these larger negotiations. If they can score a win on other fronts, then they might well drop the entire case of TikTok," Hamilton says.

The looming question is November's US presidential election. Hamilton says tackling China has become a bipartisan issue. Should Joe Biden take the White House, the sentiment won't change but the tactics will, perhaps with a return to traditional diplomacy.

"I think the potential Biden administration is much more likely to be like an Obama or a Clinton administration, trying very hard to maintain a consistency and logic to policy," Hamilton says.

"While they'll reverse and about-face on many issues, I think because of the increasingly bipartisan nature of this that they wouldn't just abruptly drop it all."

Indo Review