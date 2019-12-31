Iraqi supporters of Iran-backed militia storm in US Embassy compound

Dozens of Iraqi Shia militia supporters have broken into the US embassy compound in Baghdad after smashing a door and storming inside amid tear gas and gunfire.

Dozens of Iraqi Shia militia supporters have broken into the US embassy compound in Baghdad after smashing a door and storming inside amid tear gas and gunfire.

An Associated Press reporter at the scene saw flames rising from inside the compound and at least three US soldiers on the roof of the embassy.

It is not clear what caused a fire at the reception area near the car park of the compound.

Hundreds of people had approached the embassy after American air strikes killed 25 fighters from an Iranian-backed Shia militia.

The US military carried out the strikes on Sunday against the Iranian-backed Kataeb Hezbollah militia, an act of retaliation over last week’s killing of an American contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base which was blamed on the group.

Protesters burn representations of a US flag (Ali Abdul Hassan/AP)

Shouting “Down, Down, USA” the crowd had earlier raised yellow militia flags and taunted the embassy’s security staff who remained behind the windows in the gates’ reception area.

They sprayed graffiti on the wall and windows in red in support of the Kataeb Hezbollah militia.

Hundreds of angry protesters, some in militia uniforms, set up tents outside the embassy. As tempers rose, the mob set fire to three trailers used by security guards along the embassy wall.

Tuesday’s incident took place after mourners and supporters held funerals for the militia fighters killed in a Baghdad neighbourhood, after which they marched to the heavily fortified Green Zone and kept walking until they reached the sprawling US Embassy there.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said Sunday’s strikes sent the message that the US will not tolerate actions by Iran that jeopardise American lives.

PA Media