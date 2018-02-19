Iranian rescue teams ‘find site of plane crash’

The Aseman Airlines ATR-72, a twin-engine turboprop used for short-distance regional flying, went down on Sunday in foggy weather, crashing into Mount Dena in southern Iran.

The TV says search teams reached the crash site before dawn on Monday. The station said the weather had improved, and broadcast footage of a helicopter joining the search.

Aseman Airlines said all on board Flight EP3704 were killed, including six crew members.