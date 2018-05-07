Iranian president seeks EU guarantees not to scrap nuclear deal

Mr Rouhani’s remarks came ahead of President Donald Trump’s decision expected later this week on whether to pull the US out of the landmark deal between Iran and world powers.

Speaking during a meeting with officials in the north-eastern city of Mashhad, the Iranian leader said a US pullout would be a “strategic mistake”.

He said: “What we want for the deal is that it’s preserved and guaranteed by the non-Americans” — a reference to other signatories of the 2015 agreement.