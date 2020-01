Iran’s president has said there is “no limit” to the country’s enrichment of uranium following its decision to abandon its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.

In a speech before the heads of banks, President Hassan Rouhani said the nuclear programme is in a “better situation” than it was before the nuclear agreement with world powers.

President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear agreement in May 2018, in part because it did not address Iran’s support for armed groups across the region and its ballistic missile programme.

The US has since imposed “maximum” sanctions on Iran’s economy.

Iran continued to abide by the agreement until last summer, when it began openly breaching some of its limits, saying it would not be bound by the deal if it saw none of its promised economic benefits.

General Soleimani fought heroically against ISIS, Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al. If it weren’t for his war on terror, European capitals would be in great danger now.

Our final answer to his assassination will be to kick all US forces out of the region. January 8, 2020

After the January 3 air strike that killed General Qassem Soleimani, the architect of Iran’s regional military operations, it said it would abandon all restrictions in the nuclear deal.

Thus far, however, it has only modestly increased its nuclear activity.

In recent months it has boosted its enrichment of uranium to 4.5% — higher than the 3.67% limit set by the agreement but far from the 20% enrichment it was engaged in before the deal.

Uranium must be enriched to 90% to be used in a nuclear weapon.

Britain, France and Germany have spent months trying to salvage the deal, but have not found a way to continue trading with Iran amid the tightened US sanctions.

Earlier this week, they triggered a dispute mechanism in the nuclear deal to try to bring Iran back into compliance. That process could lead to the halting of international sanctions.

In his speech before the bankers, Mr Rouhani acknowledged that the sanctions had caused economic pain, but said such considerations could not be separated from foreign policy and national security.

He also acknowledged the steadily rising tensions with the United States.

“A single bullet can cause a war, and not shooting a single bullet can lead to peace,” he said, adding that his administration is seeking greater security.

