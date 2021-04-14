| 1.8°C Dublin

Iranian president calls 60% uranium enrichment ‘an answer to evil’

Hassan Rouhani spoke after saboteurs struck at the Natanz nuclear site.

By AP Reporters

Iran’s president has described Tehran’s decision to enrich uranium up to 60% after saboteurs attacked a nuclear site as “an answer to your evilness”.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting, Hassan Rouhani said: “You wanted to make our hands empty during the talks, but our hands are full.”

He added: “Sixty per cent enrichment is an answer to your evilness. We cut both of your hands, one with IR-6 centrifuges, and another one with 60%.”

IR-6s enrich uranium far faster than its IR-1 first-generation centrifuges.

Iran had announced on Tuesday that it would enrich uranium to its highest level ever in response to the weekend attack at the Natanz nuclear site.

