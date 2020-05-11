Iranian missile kills 19 in friendly fire incident

The Iranian army says a missile strike on a naval vessel taking part in an exercise in the Gulf of Oman has killed 19 sailors and wounded 15.

The statement drastically raised the death toll in the incident, which happened on Sunday.

Earlier Iranian state media reports said the Konarak, a Hendijan-class support ship, was too close to a target during an exercise.

The vessel had been putting targets out for other ships to target. It said the missile struck the vessel accidentally.

