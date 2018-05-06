Iran warns of ‘historic regret’ if US pulls out of nuclear deal
Donald Trump has frequently criticised the deal.
Iran’s president has warned US counterpart Donald Trump that pulling America out of the nuclear deal with world powers would be a “historic regret”.
Hassan Rouhani made the comments in the city of Sabzevar while on a tour of Iran’s Razavi Khorasan province.
Mr Rouhani said: “If (the US) opts to pull out of the nuclear deal, it will soon realise that this decision will become a historic regret for them.”
Mr Rouhani also assured Iranians that “no change will occur in our lives next week” regardless of Mr Trump’s decision.
Mr Trump faces a self-imposed May 12 deadline over the 2015 nuclear deal, which he has criticised.
Iran has faced economic trouble in recent weeks, with some analysts blaming the uncertainty surrounding the accord.
Press Association