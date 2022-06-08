Iran turns off UN nuclear watchdog cameras at atomic site – reports

An International Atomic Energy Agency inspector sets up surveillance equipment at a uranium conversion facility in Iran (Mehdi Ghasemi, ISNA/AP)

Iran has turned off two surveillance cameras used by the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog to monitor one of the country’s atomic sites, state television has reported.

The news comes as western nations seek to censure Iran at a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), based in Vienna, this week.

Iran and world powers agreed in 2015 to the nuclear deal, which saw Tehran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

In 2018, then-US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord, raising tensions across the wider Middle East and sparking a series of attacks and incidents.

Since then, Iran has broken every limit imposed by the deal and now enriches uranium up to 60% purity — a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90%.

But the IAEA had been allowed to continue visiting sites.

Iran has been holding footage from IAEA surveillance cameras since February 2021 as a pressure tactic to restore the atomic accord.

Negotiations between Iran and the West to restart the accord fell apart in March.

The report about Wednesday’s development did not identify the site.

But Iranian state television described the two cameras as monitoring “OLEM enrichment levels and flowmeters”.

This appears to refer to the IAEA’s Online Enrichment Monitors, which look at the enrichment of uranium gas through piping at enrichment facilities.

Iran is currently enriching at both its Fordo and Natanz underground nuclear sites.