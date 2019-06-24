Iran’s naval chief has said Tehran is capable of shooting down other American spy drones such as the one downed last week by Revolutionary Guard forces.

Iran threatens to shoot down more American drones

Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi’s warning came during a meeting with a group of defence officials.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted Rear Adm Khanzadi as saying Iran can always deliver another “crushing response … and the enemy knows it”.

I never called the strike against Iran “BACK,” as people are incorrectly reporting, I just stopped it from going forward at this time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

US president Donald Trump last week called off military strikes against Iran after the Iranians shot down a US surveillance drone, valued at over 100 million dollars (£78 million), on Thursday.

Iran claims that the drone violated its airspace, which the US denies.

Mr Trump, however, has also said that he appreciated Iran’s decision not to shoot down a manned US spy plane carrying 30 people in the same area as the drone.

Press Association