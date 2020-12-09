Iran says US sanctions hindering access to Covid vaccines

President Hassan Rouhani has said US sanctions are making it difficult for Iran to purchase medicine and health supplies from abroad, including Covid-19 vaccines needed to contain the worst outbreak in the Middle East (Iranian Presidency Office/AP)

US sanctions are making it difficult for Iran to purchase medicine and health supplies from abroad, including Covid-19 vaccines needed to contain the worst outbreak in the Middle East, President Hassan Rouhani has said.

President Donald Trump’s administration has imposed crippling sanctions on Iran’s banking sector and its vital oil and gas industry since unilaterally withdrawing the US from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018.

While the US insists that medicines and humanitarian goods are exempt from sanctions, restrictions on trade have made many banks and companies across the world hesitant to do business with Iran, fearing punitive measures from Washington.

The country is also cut off from the international banking system, making it difficult to transfer payments.

We should curse Trump a hundred times President Hassan Rouhani

The official IRNA news agency quoted Mr Rouhani as saying: “Our people should know that for any action we plan to carry out for importing medicine, vaccines and equipment, we should curse Trump a hundred times.”

He said even simple transactions to purchase medicine from other countries had become extremely difficult and that it can take “weeks” to transfer funds.

Mr Rouhani said authorities are nevertheless doing what they can to buy vaccines from abroad, hoping to deliver them to high-risk individuals as soon as possible.

Last week, Iran said it is working on its own vaccine, with testing on human patients expected to begin next month. It plans to buy 20 million vaccine doses from abroad, for a population of more than 80 million people.

Iran has reported more than 50,000 deaths from coronavirus out of more than a million confirmed cases – the worst outbreak in the Middle East.

Authorities have been reluctant to impose the kind of lockdown measures seen elsewhere in the region, partly because of concerns that it would further exacerbate an already dire economic crisis.

The US sanctions have contributed to a plunge in the country’s currency in recent years that has caused the price of basic goods to soar and wiped out many Iranians’ life savings.

PA Media