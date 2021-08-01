Iran denies launching oil tanker attack that killed two people

Iran has denied that it launched the drone attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman that killed two people.

The denial comes even as Israel alleges Tehran carried out the assault amid heightened tensions in the region.

The comments by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh marked the first official statement on the attack from Tehran, which will see a new president inaugurated on Thursday.

The attack on oil tanker Mercer Street on Thursday night marked the first-known fatal incident after years of assaults on commercial shipping in the region linked to tensions with Iran over its tattered nuclear deal.

Expand Close US sailors board a helicopter on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier as they head to an oil tanker that was attacked off the coast of Oman (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A Lee/US Navy, via AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp US sailors board a helicopter on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier as they head to an oil tanker that was attacked off the coast of Oman (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A Lee/US Navy, via AP)

While no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, Israeli officials alleged Tehran launched the drone strike.

On Sunday, Mr Khatibzadeh described the allegation Iran carried out the attack as “baseless”.

“Such blame games are nothing new,” Mr Khatibzadeh said. “Those who are responsible for this (attack) are the ones who made it possible for the Israeli regime to set its foot in this region.”

He added: “This is not strange, the well-known anti-Iran lobby in the US uses any opportunity to make… accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The American nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and the guided missile destroyer USS Mitscher are escorting the Mercer Street as it heads to a safe port, the US navy’s Middle East-based 5th Fleet said in a statement on Saturday. It said navy explosive experts believe a drone attacked the vessel.

We are deeply concerned by todayâs incident off the coast of Oman. Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the British and Romanian nationals killed in the incident. Vessels must be allowed to navigate freely in accordance with international law. — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) July 30, 2021

The drone attack blasted a hole through the top of the oil tanker’s bridge, where the captain and crew command the vessel, a US official said.

The Mercer Street is managed by London-based Zodiac Maritime, part of Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer’s Zodiac Group.

The firm said the attack killed two crew members, one from the UK and the other from Romania. It did not name them, nor did it describe what happened in the assault. It said it believed no other crew members on board were harmed.

British maritime security firm Ambrey said the attack on the Mercer Street had killed one of its team members on board the vessel.