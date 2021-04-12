Iran blames Israel for sabotage at Natanz nuclear site

Iran’s foreign ministry has blamed Israel for the sabotage attack at its underground Natanz nuclear facility.

Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh warned Iran would take revenge over the attack.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the sabotage, though Israeli media almost uniformly said that it was the result of a cyber attack.

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani at an exhibition of Iran's new nuclear achievements in Tehran (Iranian Presidency Office/AP)

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani at an exhibition of Iran's new nuclear achievements in Tehran (Iranian Presidency Office/AP)

Few details have emerged about what happened early on Sunday morning at the facility.

The event was initially described as a blackout caused by the electrical grid feeding its above-ground workshops and underground enrichment halls.

