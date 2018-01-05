IOC member resigns amid claim he assaulted former girlfriend

Mr Eurlings told reporters in his native Netherlands: "I greatly regret the course of events."

The former Dutch government minister and one-time CEO of the KLM airline said: "With pain in my heart, I resign as IOC member."

Mr Eurlings was accused of assault in 2015 by a then-girlfriend. An agreement was reached last year to settle the case without criminal charges and no admission of guilt.

The IOC took no action last year because it said the case was "a private matter".