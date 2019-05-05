Investigators say 13 people dead in Moscow plane fire

Russia’s Investigative Committee says 13 people have died in a fire on an airplane that made an emergency landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

Video on Russian news channel Rossiya-24 showed passengers leaping from the plane onto an inflatable slide from the front of the aircraft.

They are then seen fleeing across tarmac and grass of Sheremetyevo Airport.

Smoke from a plane on fire at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport (Mikhail Norenko/Twitter via AP)

Russian news agencies cited sources saying the plane, a Sukhoi SSJ-100 regional jet, had taken off for the northern city of Murmansk but returned when fire broke out.

The agencies reported the plane had 78 people on board.

