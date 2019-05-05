Investigators say 13 people dead in Moscow plane fire
Video on Russian news channel Rossiya-24 showed the aircraft landing with flames engulfing the rear section.
Russia’s Investigative Committee says 13 people have died in a fire on an airplane that made an emergency landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.
Video on Russian news channel Rossiya-24 showed passengers leaping from the plane onto an inflatable slide from the front of the aircraft.
They are then seen fleeing across tarmac and grass of Sheremetyevo Airport.
Russian news agencies cited sources saying the plane, a Sukhoi SSJ-100 regional jet, had taken off for the northern city of Murmansk but returned when fire broke out.
The agencies reported the plane had 78 people on board.
Press Association