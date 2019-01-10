Investigators in ‘rape’ case seeking Cristiano Ronaldo’s DNA

Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyer has said US investigators are seeking DNA from the footballer in their investigation of a woman’s allegation that the international star raped her in his Las Vegas hotel penthouse in 2009.

Lawyer Peter S. Christiansen in Las Vegas provided no additional detail.

He did not immediately confirm a Wall Street Journal report citing an unnamed source saying that a warrant was sent to Italy to compel Ronaldo to submit a DNA sample.

Las Vegas police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer declined to comment about the police investigation.

It was closed in 2009 but reopened days before the woman from Nevada filed a civil lawsuit in the US state in September claiming that Ronaldo raped her.

Ronaldo through his lawyers has denied the rape allegation.

Press Association