Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen has been found guilty of torturing and murdering Swedish reporter Kim Wall during a private submarine trip.

Inventor gets life term for torturing and murdering woman on private submarine

He has been sentenced to life in prison.

Judge Anette Burkoe at the Copenhagen City Court said she and two jurors unanimously decided Ms Wall’s death was a murder, saying Madsen did not given “a trustworthy” explanation. Madsen said he would appeal against the conviction and sentence.

It was a “cynical murder” of a journalist who was performing her duties, the court heard in a hearing which was not broadcast live due to a court order. Peter Madsen picture in front of his submarine (Hougaard Niels/AP) In Denmark, a life sentence equates to 16 years, which can be extended if necessary.

Throughout the trial that started on March 8, Madsen, 47, has denied murder, saying 30-year-old Ms Wall died accidentally inside the submarine but changed his story about how she died. Ms Wall embarked on Madsen’s submarine on August 10 to interview the entrepreneur.

File photo of police and other authorities searching for a body during the Kim Wall case (Jens Dresling/AP) He initially denied dismembering her, then confessed he had done so and said he had thrown her body parts into the Baltic Sea. He listened quietly as the verdict was read, looking down at the desk in front of him.

Prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen claimed Ms Wall’s murder was sexually motivated and premeditated because Madsen brought along tools he normally did not take when sailing, including a saw and sharpened screwdrivers.

Madsen’s defence lawyer had argued for his acquittal on the charge of murder, saying he should only be sentenced for the lesser charge of cutting Ms Wall’s body into pieces.

The cause of death has never been established but the court found Madsen “cut the body into pieces to hide what had happened”.

