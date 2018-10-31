Intu bidders granted more time to mull £2.8bn bid

A consortium attempting to take over shopping centre giant Intu has been granted more time to make a firm offer or pull out of the £2.8 billion deal.

A consortium attempting to take over shopping centre giant Intu has been granted more time to make a firm offer or pull out of the £2.8 billion deal.

The Takeover Panel said on Wednesday that the consortium, led by John Whittaker’s Peel Group, now has until 5pm on November 15 to either put up or shut up.

Intu is behind 18 shopping centres across the UK, including the Trafford and Arndale Centres in Manchester, Lakeside in Essex and Metrocentre in Gateshead.

Earlier this month, Peel Group, Olayan and Brookfield Property tabled a £2.8 billion offer for Intu.

The consortium has been granted access to company documents for due diligence as it considers whether to make a firm offer.

“In response to a request from the consortium to extend the above deadline to enable continued discussions, the board of Intu requested that the panel extend the deadline referred to above with respect to the consortium.

“Accordingly, an extension has been granted,” Intu said.

Between them, Peel Group and Olayan Group already hold 29.9% of Intu.

The proposed acquisition price values the company at around £2.8 billion, significantly less than rival retail property giant Hammerson considered paying for the company before it abandoned a £3.4 billion approach in April.

The news comes a week after Intu said the value of its shopping centres has fallen amid difficult retail conditions.

The group said its net asset value fell 3% in the third quarter, reflecting “current negative investor sentiment towards UK retail property”.

Intu’s portfolio was valued at £9.58 billion as at September 30.

Press Association