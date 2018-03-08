International Women’s Day marked in Spain with female general strike

Under the slogan If We stop, The World Stops, women working both in and outside their homes, unpaid caregivers and students were called to join the 24-hour strike by the March 8 Commission.

The movement is a platform of feminist organisations that also demands equal opportunities for working women.

Young demonstrators react during a female general strike to commemorate International Women’s Day, in Pamplona, northern Spain, (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

CCOO and UGT, two of the main workers’ unions in Spain, called for morning and afternoon two-hour work stoppages.