International support for Alfie Evans spreads to Poland

Alfie’s parents have been embroiled in a legal battle to get treatment for their son who has been cared for in Liverpool’s Alder Hey Hospital.

A pile of flowers, toys and candles has grown in front of the UK embassy in Warsaw amid sympathy for the sick child’s plight in the Catholic nation.

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda tweeted on Wednesday that “Alfie Evans must be saved”.

Alfie Evans must be saved! His brave little body has proved again that the miracle of life can be stronger than death. Perhaps all that's needed is some good will on the part of decision makers. Alfie, we pray for you and your recovery!

A woman lays flowers for Alfie Evans (Alik Keplicz/AP)

Pope Francis has appealed for the boy’s parents’ wishes to be heeded, saying only God can decide who dies.

Alfie's father Tom Evans on a recent visit to the Vatican (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Italy has offered citizenship to Alfie in an attempt to smooth his path to treatment in the country.