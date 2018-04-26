News World News

Thursday 26 April 2018

International support for Alfie Evans spreads to Poland

The country’s president tweeted his support for treatment while tributes have been placed in front of the UK embassy in Warsaw.

A car drives past flowers and other tributes for Alfie Evans outside Warsaw's UK embassy (Alik Keplicz/AP)
A car drives past flowers and other tributes for Alfie Evans outside Warsaw's UK embassy (Alik Keplicz/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Growing support for stricken Alfie Evans is also evident in Poland, following early interventions from the Vatican and Italy.

Alfie’s parents have been embroiled in a legal battle to get treatment for their son who has been cared for in Liverpool’s Alder Hey Hospital.

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda tweeted on Wednesday that “Alfie Evans must be saved”.

A pile of flowers, toys and candles has grown in front of the UK embassy in Warsaw amid sympathy for the sick child’s plight in the Catholic nation.

ipanews_ff6680de-94de-4231-b9ad-a3198b808217_embedded236195078
A woman lays flowers for Alfie Evans (Alik Keplicz/AP)

Pope Francis has appealed for the boy’s parents’ wishes to be heeded, saying only God can decide who dies.

ipanews_ff6680de-94de-4231-b9ad-a3198b808217_embedded236057828
Alfie's father Tom Evans on a recent visit to the Vatican (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Italy has offered citizenship to Alfie in an attempt to smooth his path to treatment in the country.

His parents wanted to take him to Rome for treatment with the Bambino Gesu Hospital said to be a possible destination.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News