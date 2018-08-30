International arm boosts recruitment firm Hays

Recruitment firm Hays is to pay out a special dividend following a rise in full-year profit, despite its UK arm being held back by Brexit uncertainty.

The group reported a 17% rise in pre-tax profits to £238.5 million in the 12 months to June 30, boosted by a strong performance in its international unit.

Hays recorded double-digit fee growth in all of its territories except the UK and Ireland, where they rose by just 2%.

Total net fees were up 12% on a like-for-like basis to a record £1.07 billion.

Boss Alistair Cox said: “2018 was a landmark year for the group. We successfully completed our ambitious 2013 plan, passed £1 billion in net fees for the first time and 22 countries delivered all-time records.

“We further strengthened our leading positions in key markets like Australia and Germany, and our UK business delivered a good profit performance, despite macro uncertainty.”

Off the back of the results, Hays will pay a special dividend totalling £72.9 million, or 5p a share, and also raise its core dividend by 18% to 3.81p.

Shares were down nearly 5% in morning trade at 193p

Hays’ British operations were hit by weak public sector hiring, where net fees dropped 2%.

Brexit uncertainty has dragged on recruitment in the UK as many firms put hiring decisions on hold until a clearer picture of trade relations emerge.

David Madden, market analyst at CMC, said: “Uncertainty over Brexit was blamed for the relative under-performance in the division, but earlier this month it was reported that the UK unemployment rate fell to its lowest level since 1975.

“It is possible that some of the jobs being created aren’t the sort of jobs that are promoted by professional recruitment agents, but it seems that Brexit gets bandied around a lot.”

Press Association