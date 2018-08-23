News World News

Thursday 23 August 2018

Intern in blue dress sprints to deliver breaking news – and goes viral

NBC News intern Cassie Semyon made a mad dash from a Virginia courthouse to deliver the news of Paul Manafort’s conviction.

Cassie Semyon runs from the courthouse with results(Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
Cassie Semyon runs from the courthouse with results(Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Photos and video of an intern in a blue dress sprinting to break news of Paul Manafort’s conviction have gone viral.

NBC News intern Cassie Semyon’s mad dash from a Virginia courthouse to deliver the news on Tuesday was caught on camera.

In a tweet punctuated by a GoBlueDressGo hashtag, Ms Semyon thanked Associated Press photographer Jacquelyn Martin for capturing the image.

NBC News reporter Andrea Mitchell tweeted that she was “so proud”.

Runner’s World saluted her sprint under the headline “Give that woman a job.”

Electronic devices are prohibited in the federal courthouse where jurors convicted President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager of tax evasion and bank fraud, so Ms Semyon dashed out in her flats, carrying her pen and notebook like batons to break the news.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News