Photos and video of an intern in a blue dress sprinting to break news of Paul Manafort’s conviction have gone viral.

Intern in blue dress sprints to deliver breaking news – and goes viral

NBC News intern Cassie Semyon’s mad dash from a Virginia courthouse to deliver the news on Tuesday was caught on camera.

In a tweet punctuated by a GoBlueDressGo hashtag, Ms Semyon thanked Associated Press photographer Jacquelyn Martin for capturing the image.

Yes, it is me, the journalist in the blue dress, running after the #ManafortTrial verdict. Thank you @Jacquelyn_M for the photo! #GoBlueDressGo pic.twitter.com/IkOM7VbWC5 — Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) August 21, 2018

NBC News reporter Andrea Mitchell tweeted that she was “so proud”.

Runner’s World saluted her sprint under the headline “Give that woman a job.”

Electronic devices are prohibited in the federal courthouse where jurors convicted President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager of tax evasion and bank fraud, so Ms Semyon dashed out in her flats, carrying her pen and notebook like batons to break the news.

