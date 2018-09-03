Instagram 'influencer' Sinead McNamara (20) found dead on billionaire's luxury yacht

A 20-year-old Instagram "influencer" has been found dead on a billionaire's luxury yacht in Greece.

Police have launched an investigation into the death of Australian model Sinead McNamara, who promoted swimwear, underwear and skincare to her 14,000 Instagram followers.

A crew member reportedly found her in a critical condition on the rear deck of the boat.

Attempts were made to revive her but she fell into a coma and died while she was being airlifted to Athens.

The circumstances of her death remain unclear.

Ms McNamara had been working on the €120m Mayan Queen IV, owned by Mexican mining magnate Alberto Bailleres (87) for four months.

It is unclear what type of work she was doing.

The vessel was last night docked at Argostoli, on the island of Kefalonia, where interviews and forensic tests were being carried out.

Members of the Bailleres family had disembarked from the superyacht several days earlier and it had not been established last night whether Mr Bailleres was on the holiday.

Ms McNamara's death was greeted with an outpouring of grief online from friends and followers.

Her brother Jake described hearing about her death as "the worst news of my life". (© Daily Telegraph London)

