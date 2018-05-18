Injuries reported after shooting at Texas high school

Assistant principal Cris Richardson said the suspect in the shooting at Santa Fe High School, near Houston, “has been arrested and secured”.

SFISD District Response to SFHS Active Shooter May 18, 2018 9:05 a.m. This morning an incident occurred at the high... Posted by Santa Fe ISD - Official Site on Friday, May 18, 2018

The school district confirmed an unspecified number of people were injured but provided no other details.

School officials said police are working to secure the building “and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location”.