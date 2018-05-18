Injuries reported after shooting at Texas high school
Officials at Santa Fe High School, near Houston, said a suspect has been ‘arrested and secured’.
Injuries have been reported after a shooting at a Texas high school and the suspected gunman is in custody.
Assistant principal Cris Richardson said the suspect in the shooting at Santa Fe High School, near Houston, “has been arrested and secured”.
SFISD District Response to SFHS Active Shooter May 18, 2018 9:05 a.m. This morning an incident occurred at the high...Posted by Santa Fe ISD - Official Site on Friday, May 18, 2018
The school district confirmed an unspecified number of people were injured but provided no other details.
School officials said police are working to secure the building “and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location”.
Thank God- Asst Principal: active shooter has been arrested. No details on specific injuries of victims pic.twitter.com/6AiEZc3Ep4— Ilona Carson (@IlonaABC13) May 18, 2018
Pupils are being transported to another location to be reunited with their parents.
One student told Houston television station KTRK that a gunman came into her first-period class and started shooting. She said she saw one girl with a bloody leg as the class evacuated.
