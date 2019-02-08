Indonesian volcanoes spew lava in new eruptions

Two volcanoes in Indonesia have spewed fresh lava down their slopes, in the latest of several eruptions in less than two weeks.

Volcanology official Kasbani said on Friday that Mount Merapi on the main island of Java shot out hot clouds and lava that flowed more than a mile down its slopes late Thursday.

Hours earlier, Mount Karangetang on Sulawesi’s Siau island sent lava and searing gas out of its crater, prompting evacuation preparations.

Mount Karangetang is partially covered by volcanic smoke as it spews on Siau Island (AP)

Authorities expanded its danger zone to 2.4 miles, from 1.8 miles, from its crater.

No casualties or damage were reported and the volcanoes’ alert levels were not raised.

Indonesia, home to 130 active volcanoes, lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of volcanoes and fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin.

Press Association