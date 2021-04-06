Indonesian rescuers dig for people buried in landslide

Soldiers and police officers help residents to cross a flooded road in Malaka Tengah, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia (AP)

Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia are digging through the debris of a landslide in search of as many as 21 people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the South East Asian nation and neighbouring East Timor.

More than a dozen villages were affected by Sunday’s landslide on Lembata island, which was triggered when torrential rains caused solidified lava from an eruption in November to tumble down the slopes of Ili Lewotolok volcano.

At least 67 people have been confirmed dead, according to Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

Hundreds of police, soldiers and residents dug through the debris with their bare hands, shovels and hoes searching for those buried, efforts that were being hindered by heavy rain.

Expand Close A man sits amid flood debris in front of his home in the village of Waiwerang, on Adonara Island, eastern Indonesia (Rofinus Monteiro/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A man sits amid flood debris in front of his home in the village of Waiwerang, on Adonara Island, eastern Indonesia (Rofinus Monteiro/AP)

Relatives wailed as they watched rescuers pull out one mud-caked body, place it on a bamboo stretcher and take it away for burial.

Landslides and flooding from heavy rains from a tropical cyclone have killed at least 128 people across several islands in Indonesia and 27 people in East Timor.

Thousands of homes have been damaged and thousands of people displaced in the disasters, which could continue to worsen as the storm is expected to continue affecting the region for several days as it moves south towards Australia.

In addition to the dead, Indonesian disaster officials said at least 72 people were missing.

Rescue efforts were being hampered by the weather and the remoteness of the areas affected.

Roads and bridges were damaged in many areas.

Expand Close People view the damage at the site where a bridge was swept away by floodwaters in Waiwerang (Rofinus Monteiro/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp People view the damage at the site where a bridge was swept away by floodwaters in Waiwerang (Rofinus Monteiro/AP)

Rescue personnel with eight excavators and tons of food and medicine were planned to be deployed from Makassar city on Sulawesi island, but were being hindered by a lack of sea transportation to the remote islands, said National Disaster Mitigation Agency chief Doni Monardo.

He called on the private sector to support relief efforts in these remote areas.

Three helicopters began reaching isolated areas of the islands on Tuesday.

More helicopters with police and soldiers were expected to come to support distribution of aid and supplies, Mr Monardo said.

Tropical Cyclone Seroja has produced high waves, strong winds and heavy rains for several days and its effects are expected to last until Friday, said Dwikorita Karnawati, head of Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency.

PA Media