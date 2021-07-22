| 22.5°C Dublin

Indonesian man with Covid boards flight disguised as wife amid pandemic surge

Police say a flight attendant noticed the man change his clothes in the lavatory.

By Randi Basri, Associated Press

An Indonesian man with coronavirus boarded a domestic flight disguised as his wife, wearing a niqab covering his face and carrying fake IDs and a negative PCR test result but the ruse was quickly exposed.

Police say a flight attendant aboard a Citilink plane travelling from Jakarta to Ternate in North Maluku province on Sunday noticed the man change the clothes in the lavatory.

“He bought the plane ticket with his wife’s name and brought the identity card, the PCR test result and the vaccination card with his wife’s name.

“All documents are under his wife’s name,” Ternate police chief Aditya Laksimada said after arresting the man upon landing.

He was only identified by his initials.

Police took him for a Covid-19 test, which came back positive.

The man is currently self-isolating at home and police said the investigation will continue.

Indonesia is in the grip of the worse coronavirus surge in Asia with 33,772 new confirmed cases and 1,383 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of reported cases is 2.9 million with 77,583 fatalities.

Restrictions on nonessential travel, including a mandatory negative coronavirus test, and public gatherings have been toughened over the Eid al-Adha holiday this week.

